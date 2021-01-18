Five held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five drug pushers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said on Monday that Hajipura police seized 50 bottles of liquor from Nouman Masih and 2.

25kg hashish from Javed Iqbal.

Sadr police recovered 1.350 kg hashish from Arslan and 1.360 hashish from Adeel.

Rangpura police recovered 15 liters liquor from Ibrahim alias Jabbar.

All the accused have been sent behind the bars.

Cases have been registered against the accused.