Five Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five accused and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and illegal weapon holders, the team of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdictions and arrested 5 criminals and recovered 20 liter liquor, 2 pistols and 2 guns from them.

The accused were identified as Asif, Hanif, Ramzan, Qamar and Shoaib.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

