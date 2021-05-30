UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held With Contraband

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Sun 30th May 2021 | 04:10 PM

Five held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested five drug peddlers from various parts of the district and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police arrested five drug peddlers identified as Hamid, Shahid Mehmood, Sufian Ali, Shabbir Hussain and Abdul Hameed and recovered 40 liters liquor and 4kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,777 reco ..

48 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority launches new P ..

48 minutes ago

UAE Ambassador, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister di ..

48 minutes ago

SCAD, ADIO sign cooperation agreement to enhance A ..

1 hour ago

19 million additional meals allocated to Gaza Stri ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Georgia ties witness continuous development si ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.