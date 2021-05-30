Five held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :Police arrested five drug peddlers from various parts of the district and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police arrested five drug peddlers identified as Hamid, Shahid Mehmood, Sufian Ali, Shabbir Hussain and Abdul Hameed and recovered 40 liters liquor and 4kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.