Five Held With Contraband
Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from them.
A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five accused besides recovering 2.5-kg hashish,120 liters of liquor and a pistol.
The accused were identified as Noor, Ayaz, Khurram, Zeeshan and Rasheed.
Cases have been registered against the accused.