Five Held With Contraband

Sumaira FH Published April 26, 2022 | 07:43 PM

The police on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five accused besides recovering 2.5-kg hashish,120 liters of liquor and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Noor, Ayaz, Khurram, Zeeshan and Rasheed.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

