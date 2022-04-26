Five held with contraband

The police on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The police on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five accused besides recovering 2.5-kg hashish,120 liters of liquor and a pistol.

The accused were identified as Noor, Ayaz, Khurram, Zeeshan and Rasheed.

Cases have been registered against the accused.