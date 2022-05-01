Five held with contraband

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested five accused and recovered heroin and weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, a team of Bhera police station raided in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested Arif, Riaz, Usman,Aqib and Arsalan and recovered 2.490-kg heroin, 2 pistols 30-bore and a rifle 223-bore from them.

Cases were registered.