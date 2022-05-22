Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.

The teams of various police stations conducted raids in their jurisdiction and nabbed 5 accused and recovered 1.

3 kg hashish, 110 gm heroin and 60 liters of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Sohail Raza, Ahmad, Rashid, Nasir and Zubair.

Cases have been registered against the accused.