SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :Police on Thursday arrested five accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, officials of various police stations conducted raids and arrested Faisal, Numan, Ali, Ahmad and Sajid.

Police also recovered 20 liters of liquor and four pistols, andregistered cases against the accused.