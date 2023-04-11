Five held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested Bilal, Ghulam Abbas, Sanawar, Ijaz Hussain and Irfan and recovered 1.57 kg hashish, 40 litresliquor and a pistol from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.