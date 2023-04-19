Five held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused with narcotics and liquors.

According to a police spokesperson, Muradpur police station arrested Mehmood with 2.220-kg hashish, Shoaib Azhar with 1.520-kg hashish, Asif Maseeh with 78 bottlesof liquor, Azmatullah with two bottles of liquor and proclaimed offender Sadaqat Ali.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.