Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their

jurisdiction and arrested Bilal, Abbas, Javed, Ijaz and Irfan and recovered 1.57 kg hashish, 40 litres

liquor and a pistol from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.