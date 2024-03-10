Five Held With Contraband
Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics from their possession.
In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their
jurisdiction and arrested Bilal, Abbas, Javed, Ijaz and Irfan and recovered 1.57 kg hashish, 40 litres
liquor and a pistol from them.
Cases have been registered against the accused.
