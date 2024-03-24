Five Held With Contraband
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2024 | 02:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police said on Sunday that they had arrested five criminals with contraband
from various parts of the district.
In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and
arrested Nadeem, Suleman, Irfan, Farhan and Aslam and recovered 1 kg Hashish,
5 pistols, 1.5 kg opium and valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.
Further investigation was underway.
