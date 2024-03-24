Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Police said on Sunday that they had arrested five criminals with contraband

from various parts of the district.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and

arrested Nadeem, Suleman, Irfan, Farhan and Aslam and recovered 1 kg Hashish,

5 pistols, 1.5 kg opium and valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.