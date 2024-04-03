Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) District police arrested five criminals with contraband from various parts of the district,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and netted Nadeem, Suleman, Irfan, Farhan and Aslam and recovered 1 kg Hashish,five pistols,1.5kg opium and valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.