Five Held With Contraband

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2024 | 09:50 AM

Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) District police arrested five criminals with contraband from various parts of the district,here on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson,In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities and netted Nadeem, Suleman, Irfan, Farhan and Aslam and recovered 1 kg Hashish,five pistols,1.5kg opium and valuables worth million of rupees from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.

