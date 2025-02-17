Five Held With Contraband
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five criminals
and recovered contraband from their possession.
In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided
at different localities and nabbed Sohail, Wasim, Tahir, Majeed
and Khalid and recovered 2kg hashish, 1kg opium, 04 pistols
and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.
Further investigation was underway.
