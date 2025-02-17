Five held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five criminals

and recovered contraband from their possession.

In a crackdown, the teams of different police stations raided

at different localities and nabbed Sohail, Wasim, Tahir, Majeed

and Khalid and recovered 2kg hashish, 1kg opium, 04 pistols

and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.

Further investigation was underway.