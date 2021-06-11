Five held with contraband in kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :The police on Friday in a crackdown against drug-peddlers conducted raids and arrested five accused besides recovering narcotics.

According to the police, Sajjad, Sabir, Adnan, Yousuf and Mustafa were arrested while the police also recovered hashish, opium and liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused.