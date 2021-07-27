Five held with contraband in sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug pushers, the teams of different police stations raided the areas of their jurisdictionand arrested Bilal, Ghulam Abbas, Sanawar, Ijaz Hussain and Irfan and recovered 1.57 kg hashish and 150 litres liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.