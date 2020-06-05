UrduPoint.com
Five Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Fri 05th June 2020 | 07:36 PM

Five held with contraband in Sargodha

Police claimed on Friday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places in their jurisdiction and arrested 5 drug peddlers and recovered 3.

170 kg Hashish and a riffle 7mm from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Sarfraz, Rab Nawaz,Ijaz, Azhar Hussain and Asadullah.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

