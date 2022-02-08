Five held with drugs

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The district police have arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered drugs from them.

According to a police spokesperson, during the ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers in the district, the district police arrested Javed, Imran, Ali Hassan, Waseem Ishaq and Sultan with 5.960kg hashish and four liters of liquor.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases against them.