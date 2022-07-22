UrduPoint.com

Five Held With Drugs

Faizan Hashmi Published July 22, 2022 | 07:32 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Police arrested five alleged drug-peddlers on Friday and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 2.

8-kg hashish and 65-litre liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Ahmad Kamal, Sadique, Saghir Khan, Ali Raza and Khalid Hussain. Separate cases were registered.

