Five held with drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Police arrested five alleged drug-peddlers on Saturday and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 2.

8-kg hashish and 35-litre liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Kamal, Sadique, Safique Ali, Razak and Hussnain. Separate cases were registered against them.