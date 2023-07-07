Open Menu

Five Held With Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 07, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Five held with drugs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :Police arrested five drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them, here on Friday.

A police spokesperson said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places, arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 2.

8-kg hashish and 65-litre liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Hamid, Azhar, Shaukat, Pervaiz and Asghar.

Separate cases were registered.

