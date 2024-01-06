Five held with drugs, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Police on Saturday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

According to a spokesperson, teams of various police stations teams conducted raids in their respective areas and arrested Saif, Sohaib, Ali, Irfan and Yasir.

The police also recovered 1.25-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor and two pistols from them. Cases were registered against the accused.