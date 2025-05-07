Five Held With Drugs, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 05:10 PM
GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons on Wednesday.
According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested Muhammad Irfan of Haidari Chowk,
and recovered 110 grams of heroin.
In a separate raid, 10 liters of liquor were seized from
Irfan.
In another operation,Civil Lines Police recovered a pistol from Usma and a pistol from
Aqib Mehmood.
Meanwhile, the Division Police Station apprehended Muhammad Imran of Aduwal, and
recovered 1,260 grams of cannabis. Another suspect, Usman, was arrested with a
pistol and 120 grams of crystal meth (ice).
