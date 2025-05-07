Five held with drugs, weapons

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The police arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons on Wednesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the police arrested Muhammad Irfan of Haidari Chowk,

and recovered 110 grams of heroin.

In a separate raid, 10 liters of liquor were seized from

Irfan.

In another operation,Civil Lines Police recovered a pistol from Usma and a pistol from

Aqib Mehmood.

Meanwhile, the Division Police Station apprehended Muhammad Imran of Aduwal, and

recovered 1,260 grams of cannabis. Another suspect, Usman, was arrested with a

pistol and 120 grams of crystal meth (ice).