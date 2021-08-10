Five held with illegal weapons

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The police of four police stations have arrested five suspects and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that the police teams of PS Cant, PS Baghdad-ul-Jadid, PS Khairpur Tamewali and PS Noshahra Jadid conducted raids within their respective jurisdictions and took five accused into custody over a charge of possessing illegal weapons.

The suspects were identified as Khalil, Mubarak, Asad, Riaz and Mazhar. The police have recovered five illegal pistols from their possession.