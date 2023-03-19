Five held with kites

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five people and recovered thousands of kites and other paraphernalia from their possession.

In a crackdown against kite-flying, the police conducted a raid and unearthed a kite manufacturing factory and arrested its owner and four workers identified as Hamid, Shafqat, Rafaqat and Naveed.

The police seized hundreds of kites, twine and other material from the factory.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

A police spokesman said the district police arrested 110 kite sellers/flyers and recovered 800 kites and other paraphernalia from their possession during the current month.

District police officer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran has urged theparents not to allow their children to violate the kite flying ban, otherwisestrict action would be taken against the violators.