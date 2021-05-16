Five held with liquor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against narcotics, Tarkhanawala police conducted raids at chak 127-NB and Chak 109-NB and arrested Muhammad Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Munirul Hassan, Imran Ali and Muhammad Zubair and recovered300 liter liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.