Five Held With Liquor

Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five bootleggers and recovered liquor from their possession.

In a crackdown against narcotics, Tarkhanawala police conducted raids at chak 127-NB and Chak 109-NB and arrested Muhammad Ali, Tasawar Abbas, Munirul Hassan, Imran Ali and Muhammad Zubair and recovered300 liter liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

