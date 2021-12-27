Five held with liquor

The district police arrested five liquor sellers here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :The district police arrested five liquor sellers here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, Saddar police detained Ali Imran and Waqar from Saeedan-wali and recovered 10 litres of liquor, Kotli-Loharan police recovered five liters of liquor from Qasim, Airport police detained Muzaffar Ali from Roras Road and recovered 15 litres of liquor, while Motra police detained Imran Masih from Bhallo-wali and recovered 35 bottles of liquor from him.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.