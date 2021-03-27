UrduPoint.com
Five Held With Liquor In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Five held with liquor in faisalabad

Millat Town police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five persons and recovered huge quantity of liquor from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Millat Town police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five persons and recovered huge quantity of liquor from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and succeeded in arresting five bootleggers and seized3040 litre liquor from them. One of the accused has been identified as Shehzad.

A case has been registered against the accused.

