Five Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 01:50 PM

Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered hashish and liquor from their possession.

During a drive against drug peddlers, a team of urban Area police station conducted raids in various areas of its jurisdiction and arrested five drug pushers and recovered 2.

350 Kg Hashish and 140 liter liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Shahzad, Nasar Iqbal, Muhammad Arifand Akhter Ali.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

