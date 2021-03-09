UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Held With Narcotics

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:51 PM

Five held with narcotics

Police raided at different places and arrested five drug peddlers besides recovering 12-kg hashish from their possession

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police raided at different places and arrested five drug peddlers besides recovering 12-kg hashish from their possession.

Okara police spokesperson said that during an ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers, A division police arrested accused Jara alias Kalu Masih and Umer Hayat and recovered 5-kg hashish from their possession.

In other raids, Chuchak police arrested Aziz with 3-kg hashish; Sadar police arrested Jan alias Jani resident of Chak 6/4-L with 1,210-gram charas; Basirpura police arrested Shahzad Ahmed and recovered 2,250-gram hashish.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

