Five held with narcotics

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Police raided at different places and arrested five drug peddlers besides recovering 12-kg hashish from their possession.

Okara police spokesperson said that during an ongoing crackdown against drug peddlers, A division police arrested accused Jara alias Kalu Masih and Umer Hayat and recovered 5-kg hashish from their possession.

In other raids, Chuchak police arrested Aziz with 3-kg hashish; Sadar police arrested Jan alias Jani resident of Chak 6/4-L with 1,210-gram charas; Basirpura police arrested Shahzad Ahmed and recovered 2,250-gram hashish.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.