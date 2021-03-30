Five held with narcotics

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five drug pushers from various parts of the district and recovered a total of 7 kg hashish from their possession.

In a crackdown against narcotics trafficking, Sadr police seized 1.7 kg hashish from Muhammad Ashgar near Faqirewala bypass and arrested the accused.

The police also arrested Muhammad Abbas with 1.29 kg hashish from New Bus Terminal Kasur.

City police Chunnian arrested Manzoor near Kot Umer Wattoo locality and recovered 1.25 kg hashish from him.

B-division police Kasur arrested Amjad from Chowk Mullan Tikna and Robin Masih near Tibbi Kambovan and recovered total of 3 kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.