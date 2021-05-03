UrduPoint.com
Five Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 02:50 PM

Five held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five drug peddlers from various parts of the district and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police teams raided in different areas and arrested Hameed Maseeh, Sarwar, Saqib, Shahid and Bilal and recovered 4kg hashish, 30 liters liquor and more than 2kg heroin from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

