Five Held With Narcotics
Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 06:58 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.
During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, a team of Urban Area police station conducted raids at various places of its jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 10.
2 Kg hashish from them.
The accused were identified as Sajawal, Pervaiz Akhter, Mehmood Ijaz, Muhammad Ashraf and Hamad Ali.
Cases have been registered against the accused.