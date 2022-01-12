Five held with narcotics

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, a team of Urban Area police station conducted raids at various places of its jurisdiction and arrested five drug peddlers and recovered 10.

2 Kg hashish from them.

The accused were identified as Sajawal, Pervaiz Akhter, Mehmood Ijaz, Muhammad Ashraf and Hamad Ali.

Cases have been registered against the accused.