Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said that during ongoing drive against drug pushers and criminals,teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested five accused and recovered 1.

5 kg hashish, 30 litres liquor and 2 pistols 30-bore from them. They were identified as Samiullah, Amir Muneer, Muhammad Imran, Javed.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.