Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested five alleged drug peddlers and recovered hashish from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested Ali Mustafa, Muhammad Shahzad, Fiyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Asif andKamran and recovered 6.4 kilogram hashish from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.