Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 3.

8-kilogram hashish and 40 liters of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Junaid, Luqman, Shahid, Ali Raza and Khalid Hussain.

Separate cases were registered.