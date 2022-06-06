UrduPoint.com

Five Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 3.

8-kilogram hashish and 40 liters of liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Junaid, Luqman, Shahid, Ali Raza and Khalid Hussain.

Separate cases were registered.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

24 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

57 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.