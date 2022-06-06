Five Held With Narcotics
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :Police on Monday arrested five alleged drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 3.
8-kilogram hashish and 40 liters of liquor from them.
The accused were identified as Junaid, Luqman, Shahid, Ali Raza and Khalid Hussain.
Separate cases were registered.