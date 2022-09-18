Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2022 ) :Police on Sunday arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police said the teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers identified as Kamal, Sadique, Khaliq Hussain, Ali Raza and Khalid Hussain. Thepolice recovered 2.8 kg hashish and 55 litre liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.