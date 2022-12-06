Five held with narcotics

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested Farooq, Sadique, Razzaq, Safdar and Abid Hussain andrecovered 2.8 kg hashish and 65 litre liquor from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.