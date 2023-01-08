Five held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2023 ) :Ugoki police claimed on Sunday to have arrested five drug peddlers and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals in different areas, the police arrested Ali Raza with 2.

20 kg hashish and 50 gram ice, Khaliq with a pistol, Akhtar with four motorcycles, Bilal and Yar Muhammad with threemotorcycles, two mobile phones and two pistols.

Cases have been registered against the accused.