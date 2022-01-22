UrduPoint.com

Five Held With Narcotics In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested five drug peddlers and seized hashish and liquor from them.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, Sadr police seized 10 liters liquor from Ali Hassan in Kharanay locality.

Sambrial police recovered 1.

260kg hashish from Afzal at Sambrial Railway Phatak, 1.440kg hashish from Muhammad Akhtar in Tawarianwala area of Sadr Pasrur police station, 1.400kg hashish from Adnan Javed and 1.660 kg hashish from Naveed alias Bobby in Maitranwalaarea of Bambanwala police station.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

