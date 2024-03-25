Open Menu

Five Held With Narcotics, Weapons

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Five held with narcotics, weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested five criminals from various

parts of the district and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from

their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, the police raided at various localities

and arrested Imtiaz, Ghulam Mustafa, Usman, Khurram and Bhola Maseeh

and recovered 1.

4 kg hashish, 470 liters liquor and 5 pistols of 30 bore

from them.

Further investigation was underway.

