Five Held With Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Five held with weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered illegal weapons from them.

Police spokesman said that during the ongoing drive on criminals, teams of various police stations conducted raids and nabbed five accused and recovered two pistols 30-bore, two kalashnikovs and a rifle 7mm from them.

They were identified as Ghulam Mustafa, Ghulam Muhammad, Tanveer-ul-Hassan, Yasir and Saeed Anwar.

Police registered separate cases against them and started investigation.

