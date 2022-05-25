Five held with weapons

The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The police officials conducted raids and arrested - Yasir, Tahir, Shahzad, Sanwal and Aziz - besides recovering two pistols, two guns and a rifle from them.

Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.