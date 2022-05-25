Five Held With Weapons
Umer Jamshaid Published May 25, 2022 | 09:25 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.
The police officials conducted raids and arrested - Yasir, Tahir, Shahzad, Sanwal and Aziz - besides recovering two pistols, two guns and a rifle from them.
Police have registered cases against the accused and started investigation.