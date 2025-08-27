Open Menu

Five Held,98 Kites Recovered

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Five held,98 kites recovered

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Police on Wednesday arrested five kite sellers and recovered kites during an ongoing crackdown in the district.

According to a spokesperson,police teams of different police stations raided and arrested five kite sellers namely as Muhammad Kashif,Umar,Tariq,Shamus and Waheed, besides recovering 98 kites.

