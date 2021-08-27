Five held,narcotics seized

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Friday to have arrested five accused, including two proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids and arrested Muhammad Imran,Ghulam Abbas and Sanaullah besides recovering 1.

10 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin and 20 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Imtiaz Ali and Shahzad wanted in dozens of robberycases.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.