UrduPoint.com

Five Held,narcotics Seized In SARGODHA

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 04:27 PM

Five held,narcotics seized in SARGODHA

The police claimed on Friday to have arrested five accused, including two proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The police claimed on Friday to have arrested five accused, including two proclaimed offenders, and recovered narcotics from them.

A police spokesman said officials conducted raids and arrested Muhammad Imran,Ghulam Abbas and Sanaullah besides recovering 1.

10 kg hashish, 1.3 kg heroin and 20 liters of liquor.

Meanwhile, the police also arrested Imtiaz Ali and Shahzad wanted in dozens of robberycases.

The police registered separate cases and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Imtiaz Ali From

Recent Stories

UK record another 38.281 COVID cases

UK record another 38.281 COVID cases

5 minutes ago
 Free medical camp set up for traffic cops

Free medical camp set up for traffic cops

5 minutes ago
 APHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees' pl ..

APHC expresses concern over Kashmiri detainees' plight in jails

8 minutes ago
 Austria ex far-right chief found guilty of corrupt ..

Austria ex far-right chief found guilty of corruption

8 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

8 minutes ago
 Coronavirus claims 40 more lives, 1,320 new cases ..

Coronavirus claims 40 more lives, 1,320 new cases in Punjab

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.