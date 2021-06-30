Five-horned sheep attracts people in cattle market of Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :Five-horned beautiful sheep brought from Kabul Afghanistan has caught the attention of the people at Asia's largest sacrificial animal market established for Eid-ul-Azha near the Sohrab area at Karachi-Hyderabad Superhighway.

Around 100,000 sacrificial animals include cows, buffaloes, camels, oxen, sheep, goats, and cattle of different colors and breeds have reached the cattle market since June 10, a spokesman of the market told APP on Wednesday.

The spokesperson said that all necessary facilities are being extended to facilitate the traders and buyers of the sacrificial animals.

He said that sacrificial animals were being brought to the market from all over the country in connection with the Eid-ul-Azha.