Five hospitalized after eating shawarma

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Five members of a family were hospitalized after consuming contaminated Shawarma in the area of City Sammundri police.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Maqsood of Fareed Town along with four children—Ahmad Raza, Hamid Ali, Kiran Maqsood and Iram Maqsood purchased shawarmas from a local Shawarma point.

After eating shawarmas their condition turned bad and were shifted to hospital for treatment.