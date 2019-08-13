UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Hospitalized After Eating Shawarma

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 11:30 PM

Five hospitalized after eating shawarma

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2019 ) ::Five members of a family were hospitalized after consuming contaminated Shawarma in the area of City Sammundri police.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that Muhammad Maqsood of Fareed Town along with four children—Ahmad Raza, Hamid Ali, Kiran Maqsood and Iram Maqsood purchased shawarmas from a local Shawarma point.

After eating shawarmas their condition turned bad and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

Related Topics

Police Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Expo 2020 Dubai infrast ..

6 hours ago

Meeting between King Salman, Mohamed bin Zayed hig ..

7 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai airport reflects the futuristic c ..

13 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

13 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 13, 2019 in Pakistan

13 hours ago

Etihad Airways&#039; flight from Hong Kong to Abu ..

23 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.