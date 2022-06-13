UrduPoint.com

Five Hospitalized After Taking Contaminated Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Five members of a family were hospitalized after taking contaminated food in the area of Samanabad police station.

A Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday said the family of Naveed of Fawad Town Sammundri Road consumed the food and they fell ill.

The Rescue 1122 shifted 55-year-old Latif, his sons Nauman, Zeeshan, Naveed andMuqadass to Government General Hospital Samanabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

