Five Hospitalized After Taking Contaminated Food
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2022 | 02:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Five members of a family were hospitalized after taking contaminated food in the area of Samanabad police station.
A Rescue 1122 spokesman on Monday said the family of Naveed of Fawad Town Sammundri Road consumed the food and they fell ill.
The Rescue 1122 shifted 55-year-old Latif, his sons Nauman, Zeeshan, Naveed andMuqadass to Government General Hospital Samanabad.