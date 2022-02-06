Five hospitalized after taking toxic food

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Five persons of a family including a couple and their three kids were hospitalized after taking toxic food in the area of Gulberg police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that Mudassar (28) resident of ABC Road Rehman Pura bought some ready-made food from market and consumed it along with his wife Maryam (25) and three kids including Khadija (8), Muzaffar (7) and Uzair (1 year).

The food was reportedly toxic due to which they started feeling dilapidatedcondition and were shifted to Allied Hospital for treatment.