Five hotels fined over poor cleanliness arrangements

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday imposed a heavy fine on five hotels over poor cleanliness arrangements in the city.

According to a PFA spokesman, the authority checked Aslam Hotel Jhal Chakeaan, Bashir Daal Hotel, Nasir Pakwaan Hotel, Ali Hotel and Khalil Beryani.

The PFA imposed the fine on them for using substandard cooking oil and poor cleanliness arrangements.